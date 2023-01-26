Spurs vs. Clippers GAMEDAY: Preview, Injury Report & How to Watch

The San Antonio Spurs look to avoid a season sweep in the fourth and final matchup of the season against the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday night.

The San Antonio Spurs are set to play their second consecutive game in Los Angeles Thursday night as they visit the Los Angeles Clippers at crypto.com Arena.

The Spurs fell 113-104 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. It was a valiant effort against a Lakers team that had all of its weapons - old and new - against a Spurs team that was aiming to avoid a season sweep.

But instead, San Antonio now looks to avoid a season sweep against the other LA team, as the Clippers have beaten the Spurs in the three previous matchups this season, including a 131-126 win on Friday.

Former Spur Kawhi Leonard dominated with 36 points and seven assists, but the Spurs nearly overcame this to pull out the win.

INJURY REPORT (Spurs): Romeo Langford - OUT (Left Adductor Tightness) Devin Vassell - Out (Left Knee Procedure), Charles Bassey - Out (G-League - Two-Way), Dominick Barlow - Out (G League - Two-Way), Jeremy Sochan - Doubtful (quad), Stanley Johnson - Questionable (wrist soreness), Josh Richardson - Questionable (knee soreness)

INJURY REPORT (Clippers): N/A

RECORDS: San Antonio Spurs (14-34), Los Angeles Clippers (26-24)

WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA)

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

RADIO: Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS: Clippers -13

NEXT UP: The Spurs will travel home before hosting the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

FINAL WORD: Gregg Popovich on Leonard after Friday's game.

“He was great,” Popovich said. “He’s one of the finest players in the league. We are talking about the very top of the list – he’s with those guys.”

