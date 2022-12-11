Spurs Survive Nail-Biter vs. Heat in Miami, Win 2nd Straight

The San Antonio Spurs can finally feel what winning is like again after snagging a second straight win in a 115-111 thriller against the Miami Heat on Saturday.

Wins have been hard to come by this season for the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs. But surprisingly, the same be can said for the Miami Heat, a team expected to contend in the Eastern Conference again this season.



Something had to give when the two teams met Saturday night in Miami at FTX Arena. And even though it took a while for momentum to swing heavily in one direction, it finally did for the Spurs.

In a contest that was within single digits the entire, it was the Spurs (8-18) that prevailed for a tightly-contested 115-111 win over Miami (12-15) in a game that went down to the wire. Clutch shooting from Spurs guard Devin Vassell and a pair of missed 3s from Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin highlighted the end of a thrilling finish.

The Spurs were led by Vassell (18 points), Keldon Johnson (21 points, six rebounds) and a season-high 19 points from Romeo Langford.



This trio helped San Antonio survive 30 points from Heat star Jimmy Butler and 23 points on five 3s from Herro.

The Heat jumped out to a 21-13 lead in the first quarter and looked to be in prime position to build this up even further. But the Spurs battled throughout the first half behind strong interior scoring and efficient offense.

Vassell had a quick 10-point flurry at the start of the second quarter but was held quiet for nearly the entire game after this. But Langford stepped up with timely buckets in the paint, as the Spurs led 59-57 headed into halftime.

Four straight 3s from Herro to open the second half swung momentum Miami's way quickly, as the Heat jumped out to a 70-65 lead. But neither team managed to pull away, as it was the Spurs who led through three quarters, 86-84.

A catch-and-shoot triple from Doug McDermott, who finished with 13 points off the bench, put the Spurs back in front at 93-91 in the fourth quarter after the Heat came out with scores on three straight possessions to begin the final quarter. Both teams then proceeded to get into somewhat of a free-throw party at the midway point of the fourth.

Vassell then added two huge off-the-dribble jumpers on back-to-back possessions to give the Spurs a cushion. A big-time 3 from Martin tied the game at 111-111 right before Vassell's second basket of the sequence, but this would turn out to be the final points of the night for the Heat.

Martin and Herro both missed potential game-winning 3s and the Spurs came away with an impressive win on the road. But the tests only get tougher, as San Antonio will head back home to host the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-10) on Monday.

