5 Spurs Nominated to 2023 Hall of Fame Class

The San Antonio Spurs dominated the early reveal of the nominees for the 2023 class of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Five members of the San Antonio Spurs, past and present, were named nominees for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2023, per an announcement Wednesday.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, former guard Tony Parker, former assistant Becky Hammon, former wing Michael Finley and former forward Pau Gasol now all have the chance of being officially enshrined into the Hall of Fame when the official 2023 class is revealed on Saturday, April 1.

These five join NBA legends Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade as other major names to be nominated.

Popovich, who is currently in his 26th full season as head coach of the Spurs, has led the franchise to five titles and has the most wins of any coach in league history. Under his watchful eye, the Spurs currently have a 10-20 record as they continue to navigate through a rebuilding year.

Parker won four championships during 17 seasons in the Alamo City. He won the 2007 NBA Finals MVP after the Spurs swept the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Hammon, who led the Las Vegas Aces to a WNBA title in her first year as head coach this past season, served as an assistant under Popovich from 2014-22.

Finley started alongside Parker in the backcourt during the 2007 title run, where he won his only ring. The two-time All-Star played in all 82 games for the Spurs that season. In four-and-a-half seasons in San Antonio, Finely averaged 9.3 points, three rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Gasol found most of his success as a cornerstone for the Los Angeles Lakers alongside Kobe Bryant, where the duo won back-to-back titles together in 2009 and 2010. Gasol signed with the Spurs in 2016 and served as a key depth piece on a San Antonio team that made it to the Western Conference Finals.

In two-and-a-half seasons with the Spurs, Gasol played in 168 games and averaged 10 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and one block per game.

