New Trade Scenario Sends Lakers' Russell Westbrook to Spurs

What would it take for the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs to agree on a Russell Westbrook trade?

The landscape for a potential Russell Westbrook trade shifted on Thursday when the Utah Jazz moved Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons. After previously being the most likely suitor for Westbrook, it's no longer the case.

The Lakers have shown a lack of interest in taking on long-term salaries ahead of what is perceived as a chance to sign Kyrie Irving next summer. As a result, a trade involving Mike Conley isn't an appealing option, especially after acquiring Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder in the offseason.

Another potential Westbrook trade partner that doesn't appear to be close to a deal is the Indiana Pacers. While players like Myles Turner and Buddy Hield could undoubtedly help the Lakers, they haven't been willing to part with the necessary future draft assets to reach an agreement.

Given the San Antonio Spurs have by far the most remaining salary cap space in the NBA, could they get a deal done? They have been among the more frequently speculated teams and even held discussions at one point. However, similar to the Pacers, the Lakers weren't willing to part with as many future first-round picks as desired.

The Spurs remain interested in a potential Westbrook trade, but there appears to be a need for some compromise in negotiations. However, what would be a fair outcome in a potential trade?

In a trade speculation piece, NBA Analysis Network crafted a new idea to send Westbrook to the Spurs. The deal would include two unprotected future first-round picks being sent with Westbrook to San Antonio in exchange for Jakob Poeltl, Doug McDermott, and Josh Richardson.

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: C Jakob Poeltl, F Doug McDermott, G/F Josh Richardson

San Antonio Spurs Receive: G Russell Westbrook, 2027 First-Round Pick (LAL), 2029 First-Round Pick (LAL)

Recent reporting has suggested that the Spurs seek multiple first-round picks for Poeltl and one first-round pick for Richardson. For San Antonio to agree to this trade, the team's front office would need to come down on their asking price. It's fair to receive at least one future first-round pick for taking on Westbrook's $47.1 million salary just to reach a buyout, or to send him home.

Given that Poeltl is set to play on an expiring contract, it would be highly unlikely for the Spurs to receive such significant value in a trade. The need for a new contract and the risk of free agency departure lowers trade value.

The main complication here is whether the Lakers are willing to part with multiple first-round picks to get a deal done. They recently haven't been willing to make a similar deal with the Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.

Whether it eventually would cost two future first-round picks or not, the Lakers would benefit from adding three helpful role players like they would in this Spurs trade. Poeltl would add needed center depth while McDermott and Richardson would add necessary complementary attributes on the perimeter.

For a Lakers team that ranked 29th in spot-up efficiency in 2021-22, adding a sharpshooter like McDermott should be an intriguing option. He not only knocks down open looks at a high clip, but he can also be utilized in half-court actions as a motion shooter, whether as a "Ghost" screener, as a back-screener in "Spain" pick-and-roll, or basic off-ball actions like pin downs. "Floppy" action, or handoffs. The Lakers do not have a sharpshooter of his caliber.

Richardson would present another positive wing defender that can guard multiple positions. His shooting execution has been volatile throughout his career, but he's coming off a bounce-back campaign. Playing alongside LeBron James tends to be a safe bet for 3-and-D talents.

The main alternative trade partners included in this trade speculation piece included the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. While a strong case can be made for a deal, neither of those teams is as in need of bottoming out ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft as the Spurs.

