Spurs Sign Stanley Johnson: 3 Things He Brings to San Antonio

The San Antonio Spurs signed former No. 8 overall pick Stanley Johnson on Tuesday.

The San Antonio Spurs replaced one Johnson with another Tuesday, as the team signed forward Stanley Johnson and waived Alize Johnson in a corresponding move, per The Athletic.

Johnson has become a journeyman role player since being the No. 8 overall selection by the Detroit Pistons in 2015, but it says a lot about his NBA ability that he's managed to carve out roles despite stints with four different teams.

After three-and-a-half seasons with the Pistons, Johnson suited up for the New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto Raptors and, most recently, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Last season, he averaged 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 48 appearances and 27 starts for the Lakers.

His skillset is interesting and one that could add some key versatility and depth to San Antonio's bench.

Let's briefly look at three things that highlight Johnson's game:

Balance of strength, size and balance

At first glance, Johnson appears to be a stocky guard who has the ability to out-muscle defenders in the backcourt. But when it comes to offense, his ability better suits him inside the 3-point arc, as he's able to use a combination of his build and athleticism to battle well with interior defenders without getting pushed off balance.

Johnson's at his best when he puts his head down and powers toward the rim. He doesn't necessarily have the same bounce he had coming out of college, but he's capable of striding past his defender with a quick first step, especially if he's attacking right off the catch.

Teams often give him plenty of room to shoot when he's behind the arc, as his above-average release doesn't pose a huge threat. However, he's certainly capable of knocking down a 3 from time to time, though he's much more comfortable from mid-range.

Defensive versatility

The term "position-less defender" tends to get thrown around a lot, but it's hard to argue that this isn't the case when it comes to Johnson.

When looking at Johnson's defensive capabilities, it all comes back to his ability to maintain balance, strength and physicality whether he's having to slide his feet on the perimeter or hold his ground right outside the paint.

It says a lot that Johnson's got a defensive highlights compilation on YouTube, which features him being tasked as the primary one-on-one defender against stars like Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James and James Harden, matchups put upon even during the early stages of his career in Detroit.

Combine this with active hands and the natural IQ to make the proper decisions, it may not be surprising to see Johnson get some solid minutes for the Spurs in the coming weeks.

Flashes of being small-ball big man

Johnson found some nice offensive success in the post last season with the Lakers. Again, it was his stocky frame and solid touch around the rim that allowed him to battle against defenders like Rudy Gobert while simultaneously muscling his way around players with similar size.

The Lakers were a bit all over the place last season, but Johnson found occasional success as the screener in pick-and-roll situations and showed he can be productive with the ball in his hands at the top of the key, which allowed him to find cutters on the baseline or hit the mid-range jumper if left open.

The Spurs have ample size throughout the roster, meaning Johnson likely won't see this role much in San Antonio. But it proves he's comfortable even when put into a role that is a bit nontraditional for him.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Facebook.