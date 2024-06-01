Spurs Starter, June 1, 2024: Spurs' Hype Squad Auditions Officially Underway
Happy Saturday, Por Vida fans and happy June! Welcome to your morning Spurs starter.
Part of what makes the atmosphere at Frost Bank Center so special — well, besides the occasional bat flying around the court — is the on-court entertainment.
Obviously, watching Victor Wembanyama catch lobs and shoot 3-pointers is entertaining in its own right, but what about during timeouts and at halftime? What else makes attending a San Antonio Spurs game unique?
Simply put, it's the hype squad. When it isn't time for the Spurs Coyote to interact with fans or dangle from the ceiling, members of San Antonio's dripped-out dance team bring the energy with signs and elctrifying performances.
And now, online registration for those looking to audition is officially open. The San Antonio Spurs will be judging applicants based on "energy and engagement, skills, individual talent, athleticism and embodiment of the Spurs team values." Over the course of the next month and a half. The full timeline is below.
- June 1 – 20: Online registration period
- June 21 – 23: Choreography will be assigned and applicants asked to submit video online
- July 12 – 14: Invite-only final round, conducted in-person
Not much of a dancer? That's totally okay, too. Here are some headlines instead:
THE NEWS
1. READ: POPOVICH GETS MYCK KABONGO 'WINE DRUNK,' CAUSES PLAYER TO MISS BUS
A team dinner, an oenophile and an encouraging coach made for a dangerous, yet hilarious combination years ago when former San Antonio Spurs point guard Myck Kabongo experienced one of his first "Welcome to the NBA" moments at the hands of his own coach.
Read the full story above.
2. LOOK: TRE JONES SPEAKS AT METHODIST HOSPITAL CONSTRUCTION SITE
After watching his mother battle breast cancer and come out victorious against it, San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones has made it a point to be an advocate for breast cancer research. His most recent endeavor included speaking at the construction site of a new Methodist hospital, annoucing that a "More Than Pink" walk would be taking place there later in 2024.
Watch some of his speech below:
3. WATCH: GUZMAN JOINS LOCKED ON SPURS TO TALK VICTOR WEMBANYAMA
In an odd, alternate-reality-type scenario, Spurs on SI's Matt Guzman joined KENS5's Jeff Garcia on "Locked On Spurs" to discuss how the Minnesota Timberwolves would look with Victor Wembanyama as their defensive anchor.
Watch the full episode at the link above.
THE DRAFT
The 2024 NBA Draft is 25 days away, and set to take place over the course of two days — a new format — from Wednesday, June 26 to Thursday, June 27.
According to The Ringer's big board, San Antonio is projected to select Kentucky's Rob Dillingham with the No. 4 overall pick to headline its 2024 draft class and Colorado's Cody Williams with No. 8 overall pick, should it elect to keep both.
The Spurs aren't locked into their decision as of now, so a deal could still come to fruition, but only time will tell how the team decides to use their two top-10 picks.
THE PLAYOFFS
The NBA Finals are officially set.
After the Dallas Mavericks' dynamic duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving notched their fourth double-30-point performance of the playoffs, the Minnesota Timberwolves were sent home packing. Anthony Edwards made it a point to declare his presence for next year's postseason, but until then, it's all about "Luka Magic," as Mavericks coach Jason Kidd put it.
"It was Luka magic mode," the coach said of his team's Finals-clinching Game 5 victory. "He set the tone, and then he made it easier for everyone else. Everybody else stepped up."
With Dallas in the Finals, the Boston Celtics now have an opponent, and will look to settle score on the Western-Eastern Conference debate that's followed them all season long. Boston is the favorite by seed, but how that will translate to the court is yet to be known.
Either way, the NBA should be in for a strong, competitive series.
THE CLOSER
