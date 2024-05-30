'How Was Last Night?' Spurs-Ex Myck Kabongo Recounts Humorous Gregg Popovich Story
SAN ANTONIO, Tx. — Gregg Popovich certainly loves his wine.
Whether it's drinking it after a game or donating it to charitable causes — as he often does in lieu of selling it — the veteran coach has more-than earned his right to have it whenever he pleases. Sometimes, however, he likes to bring his village in on it. Same with his peers.
"He's given me, and my assistant coaches, several cases over the years," Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of his former coach and mentor's generosity. "It's a great pinot, and my family and I have enjoyed it very much over the years."
The current San Antonio Spurs roster, like any other team around the league, often has team meals in settings suited for the popular drink, and it's unlikely that Popovich doesn't indulge. And why?
Well, he's been doing so at team dinners for years.
"If you know Coach Pop, (you know) he loves his Vino," former Spurs point guard Myck Kabongo said of the veteran coach on a recent appearance on the Scoop B Radio Podcast with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson. "(But) as a rookie, you don’t know much about this lifestyle. Going to college and the NBA is completely different, the things that you’re used to."
Kabongo went on to explain that he, like Popovich, was also a wine connoisseur. An oenophile. So, as he sat at the dinner table one particular outing — characteristically drinking wine — Popovich took notice. The two both had wine with their meals, and when Kabongo had finished his first glass, his coach posed him an inviting, two-worded question:
"That's it?"
"He’ll actually egg you on to keep drinking more wine," Kabongo said before explaining what the consequences of his eventual agreement to continue. "Obviously, I drank more wine and long story short, I was late for the team bus. I'd never been drunk off (of) wine."
Instead of joining the other rookies on the 3 p.m. bus, Kabongo went on the 4 p.m. bus. It was only one hour, but it was against the rules nonetheless. And his penalty?
"I ended up getting fined," Kabongo said. "But thankfully, I had great vets in Kawhi [Leonard] and Cory [Joseph] that took care of that fine for me."
Leonard and Joseph ensured that Kabongo's slip up was taken care of. Surely, they recognized the exrenuating circumstances, though it seemed as if Popovich knew what he was doing all along.
He was laughing at me and talking about, 'How was last night?' Kabongo said. "He was like: 'Don’t do it again!' I learned very quickly that Coach can be cool with you and everything and you can have the wine, but make sure the next day, you’re ready to go."
So, Popovich certainly loves his wine. And as far as Kabongo was concerned, the coach saw an opportunity for a humorous teaching moment. It was innocent, yet effective.
And if anything, it shows that he loves his players just as much, if not more.