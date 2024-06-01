Inside The Spurs

Minnesota, Wembanyama? How Would San Antonio's Rookie Have Fared in the Western Conference Finals?

In an odd, alternate-reality-type scenario, Spurs on SI's Matt Guzman joined KENS5's Jeff Garcia on "Locked On Spurs" to discuss how the Minnesota Timberwolves would look with Victor Wembanyama as their defensive anchor.

Matt Guzman

Nov 10, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) shake hands after exchanging jerseys at Frost Bank Center.
Nov 10, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) shake hands after exchanging jerseys at Frost Bank Center. / Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
SAN ANTONIO, Tx. — Victor Wembanyama just might have been made for the Silver & Black.

Since coming to South Texas to join Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs, the 20-year-old has put NBA fans on notice just about every time he takes the court.

He's met Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo at the mountaintop, locked up his prestigious Rookie of the Year campaign with a game-sealing block on Chet Holmgren and even broken social media records on a New Year's Eve dunk over former-Spur-turned-Boston-Celtic Derrick White.

"I'm not an idiot," White said after the game when asked about that play. "I was hoping he'd take another dribble, but he just picked it up and I never saw it again. ... That was crazy.

"The things he can do on the court is pretty special."

Dec 31, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) goes in for a shot against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) in the second half at Frost Bank Center.
Dec 31, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) goes in for a shot against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The day Wembanyama was drafted to San Antonio was certainly one to remember for both the fans and the rookie himself, but in another reality — one where the big man doesn't end up going to the team he "knew" he would — how much different would the league look?

Would the Spurs' Frenchman win Defensive Player of the Year over Rudy Gobert? Or, in this odd scenario, in place of him? Would he have put up a better fight in the Western Conference Finals?

Join Spurs on SI's Matt Guzman as he appears on "Locked On Spurs" with host Jeff Garcia to discuss.

The full episode can be found below:

