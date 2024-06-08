Spurs Starter, June 8, 2024: Spurs to Unveil New Basketball Court at La Cantera Campus
Happy Saturday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your afternoon Spurs starter.
First, it was a new training facility. Then, watch parties for fans all-season long. After that, a new restaurant was added to give fans a chance to experience. a new take on Tuscan-Italian cuisine.
Now, the San Antonio Spurs are set to add a basketball court to their expanding La Cantera campus.
In a press release announcing the latest addition, the Spurs detailed the court, which is set to be half-court and garnished with Spurs logos and Coca-Cola backboards for fans to use daily from 9 a.m to 9 p.m.
"The Rock at La Cantera is more than just a practice facility for our team," Spurs Sports and Entertainment's Chief People, Impact and Belonging Officer Dr. Kara Allen said. "It's a space for all of our San Antonio community to gather and connect."
The court is part of a a four-year commitment made by the Spurs through "Spurs Give" to renovate parks and community basketball courts across San Antonio, and will give fans — specifially kids — of all backgrounds a chance to feel closer to their team and the family that comes with it.
"Aligned with our commitment of providing safe places to play through Play SA, this new court will enhance that community connection and provide space to get outside and get active," Allen said. "A place where all belong."
Now, here are the headlines:
THE NEWS
1. READ: DID SPURS' LATE-SEASON VICTORY OVER NUGGETS AFFECT PLAYOFFS?
In a game the Denver Nuggets were heavily favored to win, the San Antonio Spurs made sure to give their fans a show, knocking off the defending champions and knocking them out of sole possession of the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
2. WATCH: SHOULD THE SPURS TRADE FOR DARIUS GARLAND?
Matt Guzman joins The Joe Gaither Show to talk NBA Finals and the San Antonio Spurs' search for Victor Wembanyama's sidekick.
3. READ: DEMAR DEROZAN SHARES PERSONAL STORY ABOUT GREGG POPOVICH
Back when DeMar DeRozan was at the helm of the San Antonio Spurs' aspiring franchise, he dealt with the tough loss of his father. Appearing on a podcast years later, the now-Chicago Bulls star shared how Gregg Popovich stood by him during that time.
THE DRAFT
The 2024 NBA Draft is 18 days away, and set to take place over the course of two days — a new format — from Wednesday, June 26 to Thursday, June 27.
According to The Ringer's big board, San Antonio is projected to select Kentucky's Rob Dillingham with the No. 4 overall pick to headline its 2024 draft class and Colorado's Cody Williams with No. 8 overall pick, should it elect to keep both.
The Spurs aren't locked into their decision as of now, so a deal could still come to fruition, but only time will tell how the team decides to use their two top-10 picks.
THE PLAYOFFS
The first game of The NBA Finals was set to be a tone-setter for both teams, and it certainly was. The Boston Celtics proved they are a capable team, while the Dallas Mavericks became painfully aware of their needed adjustments heading into Game 2.
If you missed it, catch up on the action here, and be sure to stick with Spurs On SI for the coverage on rest of the series.
THE CLOSER
