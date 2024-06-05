Should the Spurs Trade For Darius Garland on The Joe Gaither Show
The NBA Finals are upon us and "The Joe Gaither Show" is proud to have Matt Guzman join the program to talk about the culmination of the NBA season.
The duo discusses the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks as each franchise looks to quench a lengthy championship draught. Guzman offers the keys for the Mavericks pulling off the upset and credits coach Jason Kidd for figuring out how to get Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to play together and embrace the defensive end.
The conversation then moves into the Spurs offseason plans as they look to improve the roster and find a running mate for superstar Victor Wembanyama. Guzman discusses the possibility of Sacremento's Malik Monk forgoing a contract with the Kings and opting instead to join the Spurs in a bigger role.
ESPN's Chris Herring suggests the Spurs should trade for Cleveland guard Darius Garland. Guzman describes Garland and what he's done already with Evan Mobley and projects the potential fit for Garland in San Antonio. He averaged 18 points, 6.5 assists an 2.7 rebounds in 57 games last season making him an attractive option for the Spurs front office.
