LOOK: New Restaurant 'Roca & Martillo' Oficially Open At Spurs' La Cantera Campus
SAN ANTONIO, Tx. — As the saying goes: "Roca & Martillo!"
Well, not quite. As the San Antonio Spurs often remind themselves to "Pound the Rock," the phrase is set to take on a new meaning with the grand opening of a new Tuscan-Italian restaurant at La Cantera.
Roca & Martillo, which translates to Rock & Hammer — a nod to the Spurs' popular saying — is owned and operated by Jason Dady Restaurant Group, and will feature several takes on Tuscan-Italian cuisine for customers to enjoy beginning at 11 a.m. every morning a door over from San Antonio's performance facility.
“I'm thrilled on the opening of Roca & Martillo in collaboration with the San Antonio Spurs,” Dady said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “This new venture is a testament to the strong sense of family and community that defines San Antonio. Our goal is to create a dining experience that brings people together, much like the Spurs have done for our city."
Dady went on to explain that the goal of opening Roca & Martillo was to "celebrate" his customers' shared values — such as a commitment to excellence — with his staff and the Spurs, joining some of his other restaurants like Jardin, Tre Trattoria, Tre Pizzeria and Two Bros BBQ Market in the mission.
"We can't wait to welcome everyone to our table and continue building the culinary legacy of San Antonio," Dady said. "And what better way to do that with the family style dining of Tuscany and Texas traditions?”
The ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon allowed Dady, his staff and his village to admire the building at The Rock as well as begin preparing for its grand opening Wednesday morning, when customers can begin dining and making reservations at 11 a.m.
“Today, we open the doors and welcome our community into an incredibly unique dining experience that unites two respected San Antonio brands,” Senior Vice President of Finance, Technology & Culinary Operations at Spurs Sports & Entertainment Joe Loomis said ahead of the public opening. “Both the Spurs and Jason Dady Restaurant Group strive to provide an unforgettable experience for our visitors.
"A meal at Roca & Martillo provides a vibrant and flavorful setting to share meals and memories.”
So, the age-old saying for Coach Gregg Popovich and the Spurs might be Pound the Rock, but as the team continues to root itself in San Antonio culture, a new iteration of the phrase just might be acceptable moving forward.
"Roca & Martillo!"