Spurs vs. Pelicans Preview: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram OUT, Will San Antonio Win?

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without their two top leading scorers, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Can the San Antonio Spurs get a surprise win?

The San Antonio Spurs (10-20) will take on the New Orleans Pelicans (18-12) as one of two games that will take place on the NBA's Thursday slate.

In the Spurs' previous outing, they took down the Houston Rockets 124-105 in a blowout victory. San Antonio got the job done without Keldon Johnson available, which required Devin Vassell to step up as the No .1 scoring option. Vassell dropped in 26 points on the night.

"We had like six or seven guys play well on both ends of the court," Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said. "We showed a lot more aggression the second half, and that's what it takes to win an NBA game."

Zion Williamson will be sidelined for the game after landing in the NBA's health and safety protocols. The Pelicans are already playing without Brandon Ingram, so they will need C.J. McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas to set the tone offensively as the focus of their attack. New Orleans is on a four-game losing streak after taking the top spot in the Western Conference.

"It's a part of the growing process," McCollum said. "You're going to go through times where everything is going well during the season. There's also going to be times where you're struggling with losing games, and you have to stop the bleeding.

"I think we have a unique opportunity with some games coming up to get back on the right track and really see what we're made of. I'm looking forward to the challenge. There are so many games left in the season. It's just about ebbs and flows and consistently playing the right way, as well as trying to build winning habits."

Spurs vs. Pelicans Broadcast Information

WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Smoothie Kings Center (New Orleans, LA)

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

RADIO: Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS: Pelicans -8.5

Spurs vs. Pelicans Injury Report

INJURY REPORT (SPURS): Keldon Johnson - Doubtful (Right Hamstring Tightness), Romeo Langford - Probable (Right Elbow Hyperextension), Jakob Poeltl - Probable (Right Knee Soreness)

INJURY REPORT (PELICANS): Brandon Ingram - Out (Left Great Toe Contusion), Zion Williamson - Out (Health & Safety Protocols), E.J. Lidell - Out (ACL Injury Recovery)

Spurs vs. Pelicans Projected Starters

Spurs Projected Lineup: G Tre Jones, G Devin Vassell, F Doug McDermott, F Keita Bates-Diop, C Jakob Poeltl

Pelicans Projected Lineup: G CJ McCollum, G Trey Murphy III, F Herbert Jones, F Naji Marshall, C Jonas Valanciunas

