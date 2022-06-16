Steve Kerr Reveals Message Spurs’ Popovich Sent Him, Ime Udoka Before NBA Finals

Up 3-2 in the series, Kerr’s Warriors could take home the NBA title against Udoka’s Celtics Thursday night in Boston

Despite the success of former members of the San Antonio Spurs in this year’s playoffs and into the 2022 NBA Finals, legendary Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has remained silent - until now.

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are set to square off for Game 6 Thursday night in Boston with an NBA title on the line. Warriors coach Steve Kerr, a former Spur, has his team up 3–2 in the series against Boston coach Ime Udoka, who was a longtime assistant under Popovich for seven years and former player in San Antonio for three seasons.

Kerr made his weekly radio appearance on 95.7 The Game's Damon & Ratto Tuesday following Golden State's Game 4 victory and revealed the message Popovich sent him and Udoka.

"Pop texted all of us before the series started and said, ‘I am now neutral. I’ll be rooting for everybody.’” Kerr said. “I know he’s gonna be thrilled for whoever wins and despondent for whoever loses. That’s genuine Pop, for sure.”

Kerr, who won titles as a player with the Spurs in 1999 and 2003, could bring his total ring count to nine with a road win Thursday.

Udoka won a ring of his own as an assistant on San Antonio's 2014 title team. He also won a gold medal alongside Kerr at the Tokyo Olympics this summer on Popovich's staff.

“(Udoka) was not on the front of the bench, but he was part of the staff and Tokyo,” Kerr said. “So was Will Hardy, his No. 1 assistant here in Boston. Another Pop guy. We’re all really good friends and have been through a lot together.”

Regardless of Thursday night's outcome at TD Garden in Boston, Popovich's extensive coaching tree will continue to be an undeniable facet of team's success in the NBA, something that will likely remain for the seasons to come.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.