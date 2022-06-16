Skip to main content

Spurs Weigh Offseason Options As Warriors and Celtics Battle in NBA Finals: Game 6 Preview

The Spurs have no shortage of options when it comes to making roster changes this offseason.

The San Antonio Spurs are eyeing next week's NBA Draft with no shortage of options when it comes to making roster changes this offseason. The Spurs have three first-round picks and are one of the few teams with cap space, which means rumors galore surround their moves

The Spurs look to take advantage of this year's lottery luck to help rebuild a team that could fulfill postseason ambitions. San Antonio looks to build around All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, who was a good sport on Jimmy Kimmel's Mean Tweets. Next week, the Spurs will be must-watch to see if they make unexpected moves. Two other teams have largely surprised with their level of success this season as they jockey to win the 2021-22 NBA Title.

The Golden State Warriors have a chance to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy in Boston if they can walk out of TD Garden victorious vs. the Boston Celtics in Game 6 on Thursday. It would be Golden State's fourth NBA title in eight seasons.

Boston trails 2-3 in the series after a 104-94 loss in Game 5 on Monday night in San Francisco. After looking gassed in the fourth quarter, can Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown find a keep their title dreams alive? A key for Boston is to limit turnovers; When the Celtics are 0-6 in the Finals when they commit 16 or more turnovers in a game.

The Celtics were able to limit Stephen Curry in Game 5 to just 16 points on 7-22 shooting, 0-9 from three-point range. This ended his streak of 233 consecutive games with a three-pointer. Unfortunately for Boston, the rest of the Warriors elevated their play to snag the pivotal win.

FUN FACT: Over the past two games, Andrew Wiggins has 29 rebounds... outrebounding Al Horford (17), Robert Williams (20), Jaylen Brown (15), Kevon Looney (15), Draymond Green (17), and Tatum (21).

RECORDS: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (3-2) VS. BOSTON CELTICS (2-3)

WHEN: Thursday, June 16 at 8 p.m. CT.

LOCATION: TD Garden — Boston, MA

TV/RADIO: ABC

ODDS: The Warriors are 3.5-point underdogs to the Celtics.

NEXT: Game 7: Sunday, June 19 at 7 CT, ABC (If necessary)

LAST WORD: Tatum, after finishing Game 5 with 27 points and ten rebounds:

"We ain't gotta win two in one day. We just gotta win one game on Thursday."

