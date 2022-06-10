Tony Parker Reflects on Spurs Facing Steph Curry's Warriors in Playoffs

The San Antonio Spurs dynasty with Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker was among the recent great core groups in NBA history — becoming the most winningest trio in NBA history. The closest any team has come to achieving four championships and 27 playoff series wins since is the Golden State Warriors.

In a recent interview with For The Win, Parker discussed a wide range of Spurs-related topics. Among the focuses were the parallels between the current Warriors dynasty compared to his great San Antonio group.

Before the Warriors' championship-winning trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green became what they are today, they looked up to what the Spurs' dynasty had accomplished as a goal to become. Parker felt getting swept by the Warriors back in the 2017 Western Conference Finals was a 'passing of the torch.'

“And two years after, you know, they won the championship. And it’s funny how it ended up for us being the last series, 2017, losing against them in the Conference Finals, like passing the torch," Parker said. "Because I remember Steve Kerr, who I played with, he always used us as an example for them as where to be. And so it was nice to pass the torch to them.

"Obviously, the way they grew and the way that they play basketball is very fun to watch. They play together, they have a great defense and they have a great mentality. So as a basketball fan, I’m very happy to see a team like that being successful.”

Parker knew the Warriors had something special when the Spurs faced off against Golden State back in the 2013 playoffs. The Warriors group pushed San Antonio to six games but was unable to stop the eventual NBA runner-ups.

“I remember when we played them in 2013, I was like, ‘Man, this team is going to be good for a long time.’ Like, they were so hard. That series was so hard," Parker said. "And I was happy when we were done playing them because I was tired — with Steph and Klay — and I was just happy to be done with that series.

With how often players tend to switch teams, it's going to be a long time before a trio comes close to being as successful as the Spurs, or even the Warriors. Not even LeBron James joining forces with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on the Miami Heat netted as much success. Recent superstar team-ups haven't quite been panning out as of late either.

