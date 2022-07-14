Spurs vs. Hawks NBA Summer League: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time, More

The Spurs and Hawks will face off during Thursday's NBA Summer League action. Here's everything to know between live stream, TV channel, tip-off time, and more.

LAS VEGAS — The San Antonio Spurs (0-3) are still seeking their first win of the NBA Summer League. Their next opportunity to do so comes on Thursday against the Atlanta Hawks (1-2) with Josh Primo and Jeremy Sochan both sidelined.

The Spurs struggled with the Rockets' defensive versatility in their 97-84 loss on Monday. Malaki Branham finished with 20 points and six rebounds but turned it over five times. Blake Wesley outright struggled with 14 points while shooting just 3-20 from the floor and coming up empty on all seven of his 3-point attempts.

“Not having Primo there to share the ball-handling responsibility, creating, decision-making, it’s a lot,” Summer Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. “And Houston does a good job of being aggressive and switching and making you sometimes have to make a play and move it. There is some stuff [Blake Wesley] can look at and learn from.”

Receiving a strong performance from both Branham and Wesley against a favorable Summer Hawks matchup is the goal for the Spurs. Wesley, in particular, has sorely struggled to finish at the rim similar to his season at Notre Dame. Seeing some progression would be intriguing.

WHEN: Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Cox Arena (Las Vegas)

TV: NBA TV

LIVE STREAM: fuboTV (watch for free)

ODDS: San Antonio Spurs are 3.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks

LAST WORD:

“If there is one thing that is never going to be constant in the NBA, that’s going to be shooting,” Johnson said. “So you better figure out how to be as constant as you can with some of the other stuff.”

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs