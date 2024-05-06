Analyst Picks Best New Team for Suns Star Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- We're officially in the offseason for the Phoenix Suns - which means trade rumors around their stars is set to ensue.
We've already seen that unfold after anonymous NBA GM's and execs gave their two cents on why Phoenix needs to trade Devin Booker.
Kevin Durant is no stranger to trade buzz, as the polarizing future Hall of Fame forward hasn't been shy about voicing various displeasures at any of his previous stops. The Suns are Durant's fourth team, and many believe it won't be his last.
So, after the Suns were swept in the first round of postseason action by the Minnesota Timberwolves, all options have been laid on the table as to how Phoenix could potentially improve their team.
If that somehow involves trading Durant - which owner Mat Ishbia probably doesn't feel the need to do - Bleacher Report believes a reunion with the Golden State Warriors is in the cards.
"If the Suns' sweep out of the opening round convinces Durant to look for the exits, he should seriously consider looking for a way back to the Bay Area. No, he isn't the same and neither are the Warriors since they first joined forces in 2016—which resulted in a three-year run of basketball brilliance that featured three Finals trips and two league titles—but they could still be perfect for one another," wrote Zach Buckley.
"Golden State is desperate to find a second star for Stephen Curry, and few shine brighter than Durant, who spent his age-35 season averaging 27.1 points on 52.3/41.3/85.6 shooting. Durant could be on the search for new digs with Phoenix not good enough to contend and virtually incapable of changing. Golden State has more flexibility and upside, not to mention an offensive system that has already fit him like a tailored suit.
"Plus, he should even be spared from bandwagon-jumping criticisms that echoed throughout his first tenure with the team. There isn't a bandwagon to hop onto in Northern California, where the Warriors just missed out on the playoffs for the third time in five seasons."
Durant has two years left on his contract in Phoenix.
ESPN's Tim MacMahon says the Suns should trade Durant - you can read more about that here.