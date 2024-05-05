NBA Exec: Suns Need to Trade Devin Booker
PHOENIX -- When a team with the magnitude of the Phoenix Suns and their star-studded cast falls short, there will always be whispers and rumors.
In a storyline-driven league, the Suns now find themselves with bountiful questions on the future of just about everybody after being swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of NBA postseason action.
Last week, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith suggested Devin Booker was eying an exit to the New York Knicks. PHNX's Gerald Bourguet shot that down while acknowledging the Knicks have been interested in the All-NBA guard for some time now.
Now, more fuel is being added to the fire.
"Does Book want to stay in Phoenix? Unclear." one NBA GM told Fox Sports' Ric Bucher with another executive telling him, "San Antonio has the assets to get him. So does Oklahoma City. And it's really the only way Phoenix can change course."
Admittedly so, Booker does garner the largest trade package out of their trio of him, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, and it probably wouldn't be close in terms of comparison.
"KD probably gets you the Jrue Holiday Package," an Eastern Conference executive told Bucher. "Booker gets the Mortgage-the-franchise-to-acquire-him package. Meaning you'd give up all your future assets to get him. Beal you'd need to give up multiple picks to get off of him."
It's unfathomable, at least coming from somebody in Phoenix who covers the Suns, that Booker would be dealt. The Suns simply aren't the same team or organization without him in the mix, and Booker's toughed out some awfully bad teams compared to this one - he should be fine.
Suns owner Mat Ishbia spoke to reporters last week at a press conference and said the following on Booker:
"We have great leaders. Great people. The coach is the leader - but then at the same time you got Devin Booker, the face of the franchise, who's a great leader and holds people accountable. And once again, I see some of the stuff. What he does in the film room. What he does on the practice floor. What he does in the in the locker room, Devin Booker is that guy. He's the face of the franchise and he's going to be for the next 10 plus years until hopefully until he retires."