Analyst Says Suns Should Trade Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- There's not a lot of bright options for the Phoenix Suns to shake the roster up, though dealing Kevin Durant should be viewed as a possibility according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, who spoke to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin on how to fix the team:
“I think the best way out for the Suns is certainly not what Mat Ishbia wants to hear and that would be to trade Kevin Durant. Now, you’re not contending right away by doing that. You’re probably taking a step back, but if you want to have a chance to build something sustainable around Devin Booker, I think that would be the only logical route given the lack of assets," he said.
"There would still be plenty of interest in Kevin Durant. My first phone call probably would be to his original home. I don’t know what Oklahoma City’s interest would be, but I could convince myself he would be one hell of a fit there and it wouldn’t be about the players you’re getting back, but obviously the picks in that case. Again, I think to build something sustainable around Devin Booker will require patience from Book, but you’re going to need picks and you’re going to need assets to be able to have any kind of a chance. The quick fix, the window right now, that’s not going to happen.”
Durant will make $51.1 million next season and turns 36 in September.
It's tough to see the Thunder wanting to mortgage assets after claiming the West's No. 1 seed and already advancing to the second round of postseason action.
Suns GM James Jones seems pretty intent on wanting to keep Durant around, however.
“That’s a constant focus for us to continue to figure out how to maximize Kevin Durant,” Jones said to reporters earlier this week.
“No one has done it yet. I believe we will be the first team to do it because if we can maximize him, we can maximize our entire roster. We’re a better team, but that’s not an issue. I think Kevin had a phenomenal season this year offensively."
With this being Devin Booker's team and Bradley Beal owning a no-trade clause in his contract, Durant perhaps makes the most sense to deal.
Between the Suns wanting to "maximize" him while probably not getting a worthwhile offer in return on the trade market, it feels like Durant may be sticking around the desert for another season or two.