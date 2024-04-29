Blueprint to Successful Suns Off-Season
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have a massive off-season ahead of them.
Phoenix, lead by team governor Mat Ishbia, have done nothing other than swing for the fences over the last 14 months - and it has yielded mixed results thus far.
The Suns now must tread carefully this off-season, as they have few avenues going forward, but there are a few specific ways they can improve.
Here are three direct ways they can improve the team going into 2024-25.
3. Draft
The Suns own the number 22 pick in this year's draft. This very well could be the first pick that has been made and kept by Phoenix since taking Jalen Smith in 2020.
While this draft is considered to be very weak by some, there are some tantalizing prospects that could both fit Phoenix's timeline now and in the future.
Those players include Marquette's Tyler Kolek, Indiana's Kel'el Ware, and Dayton's DaRon Holmes II.
All three players could contribute right away and could give much-needed boosts at places of need for the Suns.
2. Home-Run Coach Hire
Frank Vogel is still employed by the Suns, and he appears confident that there will be a year 2.
The ultimate decision could come down to who else is available this cycle.
It is very conceivable that L.A. Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue could part ways with the franchise if the Clippers fall short in the current series against the Dallas Mavericks.
Lue has been long considered to be coveted by Ishbia - if he becomes available, that could be a splash that could change the trajectory of the franchise.
1. Improved Free-Agent Class
The Suns simply struck out on nearly every "around-the-margin" signings in the off-season - save for perhaps Eric Gordon.
And Gordon may not even return next season.
The Suns simply have to find ways to maximize the minimum contract slots they have - including selling the idea of a reconstructed team under new leadership - in a city that has become very attractive to the at-large population.
Potential signing targets could include Kris Dunn, Patrick Beverly, Robert Covington, Jeff Green, and Nic Claxton as a trade option.