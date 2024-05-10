Suns Speak on Firing Frank Vogel
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have fired head coach Frank Vogel after just one season at the helm, the team officially announced today.
The move was anticipated for some time after the Suns departed the postseason in ugly fashion, being swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Phoenix now moves on to their third coach in as many seasons after firing Vogel and Monty Williams in back-to-back years.
“As we said at the press conference on May 1, team leadership including myself, Josh Bartelstein, and ownership would be looking across basketball operations to determine what changes needed to be made,” said Suns President of Basketball Operations and General Manager James Jones in an official statement.
“After a thoughtful review of the season, we concluded that we needed a different head coach for our team. We appreciate Frank’s hard work and commitment.
"We are here to win a championship and last season was way below our expectations. We will continue to evaluate our operation and make the necessary changes to reach our championship-caliber goals. We all take accountability, and it’s my job, along with Josh and ownership, to build a championship team.”
We'll see exactly what the next steps are, though numerous reports suggest a front runner for the opening has already been established.
"Mike Budenholzer has emerged as the Phoenix Suns' target to become the franchise's next coach, and discussions are expected to move rapidly toward a deal," said ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
"The Suns fired coach Frank Vogel on Thursday afternoon after one season as a coach, and momentum on a Budenholzer deal included him working on building an assistant coaching staff to bring with him, sources said."
The move comes after Vogel had told reporters he had the full support of owner Mat Ishbia, though a handful of reports emerged after Phoenix officially exited postseason play that Vogel had lost the locker room.
Debate will be had if Vogel was ultimately a scapegoat for a roster that included Kevin Durant. Bradley Beal and Devin Booker - though he won't get a second year to help turn the ship around.