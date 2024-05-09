Is Mike Budenholzer Right Coach for Suns?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have made a decision.
Head coach Frank Vogel has been dismissed from his post after one season of leading the franchise - and one specific candidate has risen above the rest according to numerous insiders.
It's expected that former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer is the leading candidate to take over, with an announcement expected fairly soon.
The truth surrounding Vogel's status had become somewhat apparent, despite the pronounced silence - Vogel is a good coach but wasn't the right coach for Phoenix.
Budenholzer is likely the biggest name that is presently available in the moment, while also being a coach that could find various ways to maximize the offensive core of the Suns that very well could still have a best-in-the-league ceiling.
Budenholzer would bring a title-winning resume to the table (leading the Bucks to the 2021 NBA Finals championship over Phoenix) while also likely boasting a quality staff that could be quickly assembled - he is also a coach that could interview in short order without roadblocks involving contractual obligations with other franchises.
Budenholzer doesn't come without some scars, however.
The most obvious one is his lack of aptitude to adjust defensively, particularly his failure to find ways to contain Jimmy Butler in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat - a folly that ultimately cost him his job.
One of the other potential downsides of Budenholzer also involves the purported belief that he prefers to have more control over personnel than many other coaches - it certainly is possible that he would need to make some concessions to secure the gig.
Ultimately, Budenholzer comes with some of the same concerns Vogel had when he was hired last summer, but in different fashions - Budenholzer is likely the best coach the Suns can acquire and could get more out of the offense than Monty Williams or Vogel could.
Trust the process, Suns fans - this offseason should clarify many concerns that have been aired out over the last two weeks.