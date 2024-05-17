Talk is Cheap: Suns, Mike Budenholzer Begin New Era
PHOENIX -- The Mike Budenholzer era in the Valley is officially underway after the Phoenix Suns introduced him as their next head coach to media on Friday afternoon.
Budenholzer - a native of the state and admirer of the Suns' organization growing up - wasted no time showing emotions, choking up during his introduction when thanking family, friends and a special surprise by Al McCoy - who Budenholzer grew up listening to.on the radio - introducing him to the crowd.
"I didn't know Al McCoy was going to be here today. ... I think the biggest message I want you to hear: I would coach this team if it was on the moon. I would coach this team if it was in Alaska. If these players were in Denmark, these owners and front office, I would go anywhere to coach this team," said Budenholzer.
"That's the most important thing for me. I'm excited about the roster."
Budenholzer brings championship pedigree to the Valley with an established track record of winning, something the Suns have fallen short of in recent years. Budenholzer becomes the third coach in as many years for the organization after following the footsteps of Monty Williams and the recently fired Frank Vogel.
It's a special moment for the Budenholzer family, but also a special moment to help maximize the star-studded roster Phoenix has.
"I'm excited about working with this roster and these players. We have great players and with great players come great expectations. I think to embrace that and understand how important it is, what we're doing every day, a lot of this stuff in my opening [statement] - how are we getting better every day? I think that's what's gonna put us in position to realize our potential," said Budenholzer.
"I would say over the last however many years to embrace the expectations, embrace the pressure of being an elite team, of having great players and great expectations. Our guys have been doing that and hopefully together we could find a good rhythm and a good place to work and understand what's expected of us to hold each other to high standards, hold each other accountable. We all have to do that, and it starts with me, and I'm excited about doing it."
The Suns have yet to win an NBA Finals, and with the Arizona state native returning home, there's hope the stars can align in more ways than one.
"It would be special, but again, it's going to be special for every single person in this room. For every single person on the roster, whether you've won one championship, or two championships or four or five. It doesn't matter - when you win a championship, it's special," Budenholzer said when asked about bringing a title to Phoenix.
"So certainly, there's a story and I understand it, and I appreciate it, but we're going to work every day to try and bring a championship to Phoenix and I think everybody's gonna be just as excited as I am if that happens. We're all gonna have an amazing time and an amazing feeling. But it's a ton of work that goes into it and I think we all are excited about the work."
General manager James Jones offered the following words before passing the mic over to Budenholzer:
"We're here to compete for championships, and I believe with Mike at the front, we'll continue to do that - which is compete for championships. And so I hope you are as excited as I am to welcome the next head coach of the Phoenix Suns: Mike Budenholzer."
Budenholzer showed emotion through much of his 20+ minutes speaking and answering questions from reporters. A lot of great things were said - but as Budenholzer himself pointed out - talk is cheap.
"If our focus is on what we're doing every day, that's what matters most. Talking about championships is kind of meaningless. At the end of the day: talk is cheap. What you do every day is powerful. As I talked to our players, I talked to our ownership, our front office, everybody - what are we doing every day to be our best? And that's what's gonna give us our best chance to win championships in Phoenix," he said.
"I could not be more excited. It's like mind-boggling to me, mind-blowing to think that I'm gonna be the head coach of the Phoenix Suns. So I'm looking forward to questions and the future here in Phoenix."
Questions were asked today - and certainly more will arise in the future.
For now, the Suns and Budenholzer are on the same page: Go win a championship.