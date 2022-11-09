NBA Community Reacts To Ex-Suns Guard Jamal Crawford Joining TNT

Earlier this year, It was announced that former Phoenix Suns guard Jamal Crawford would be a full-time member of the NBA on TNT Tuesday nights. He is a part of a panel that features two-time WNBA champion Candace Parker, Hall of Famer & ex-Suns' center Shaquille O’Neal, and host Adam Lefkoe.

“I've never been jaded,” Crawford said on The Crossover podcast in his first extensive interview since joining Turner Sports full-time. The network made the hiring official last week.

“Like, Tupac wore Shaq's jersey! Biggy Smalls wore Shaq's jersey! Michael Jackson, in his apartment in New York, had a life-size cut out of Shaq! Like Shaq's unbelievable. And I've never, ever, ever been jaded by that.”

He continued, “I’m still sitting there like, ‘Dang, that’s Shaq.’ Or, ‘Dang, that’s Charles (Barkley).’ Or, ‘Dang, that’s Kenny (Smith).’ Or, ‘That’s Ernie (Johnson) right there.’ Like, I’m such a student and a fan of the game. And I have a certain level of regard and respect for these guys who came before me. That will never leave. The kid in me will always be there.”

Since being hired as full-time, individuals within the NBA community have been reacting to Crawford's new gig.

Utah Jazz assistant coach Jason Terry, who also works for TNT & NBA TV in the offseason

"I think it's great. He is very articulate and knows the game; Jamal has always been a guy I've had a great relationship with, and I'm just excited to see him on his journey and the next stages of his life," said Terry.

"He brings a lot to the table at TNT. So, I look forward to watching him."

Grizzlies Vice President of Basketball Affairs, Tayshaun Prince, shared that he build a great relationship with Crawford growing up.

"So, Jamal and I go back a long way. Before Jamal went to Seattle, he was in Compton, California, where I was born and raised. So, I got the chance to play a lot against him in middle school, AAU, and even ninth grade," said Prince.

"We have a great relationship. Congrats to him, I've hadn't talked to him since he got it, but knowing Jamal, he can still play to this day. We all know that he knows that; the league knows that. He didn't get another chance, but he will be a great addition to that team."

Mavs assistant coach God Shammgod added, "Aw, it's just a blessing. He's just working and hopefully will continue to prosper in his career."

Crawford played for the Suns during the 2017-18 season. He would finish the season becoming the oldest player to score 50+ points in a game.

