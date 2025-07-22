Suns Hit With Embarrassing Offseason Grade
The Phoenix Suns have had quite the transformative offseason so far.
The Suns have said goodbye to Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, but have said hello to Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Khaman Maluach and Mark Williams, among others.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes isn't a fan of Phoenix's offseason, giving the team a "D-" in his report card grades.
"The best thing you can say for the Phoenix Suns is that their offseason left them deeper than they were a year ago. Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green and the pick that became Khaman Maluach aren't a great return for Kevin Durant, but three playable bodies for one isn't the worst outcome," Hughes wrote.
"Mark Williams—acquired from the Hornets for Vasilije Mičić, the No. 29 pick (Liam McNeeley) and a 2029 first-rounder (worst of CLE, UTA and MIN)—gives the Suns another rotation-worthy piece if he can finally stay healthy."
The Suns also signed Devin Booker to a two-year extension, which was met with some head scratching.
"Speaking of depth, though, Phoenix also added another few inches to the grave it's been digging itself since Mat Ishbia bought the team," Hughes wrote.
"The decision to extend Devin Booker for two years and $133 million when he was already under contract through 2027-28 (his age-31 season) felt truly absurd. All that hasty spending looked even worse after the Suns bought out Bradley Beal, adding roughly $19.5 million in dead money to their cap for the next five years."
The Suns have a foggy future ahead, but there's a lot of freshness that could lead to some positive growth down the line.
If the Suns are able to take the change and make it positive, they should be in business to fight for a Play-In Tournament spot next season.
Phoenix is off until late September or early October when training camp begins.