Suns Finally Move Up Western Conference Standings

PHOENIX -- Yes it is only January, but the Phoenix Suns have finally moved out of a play-in spot after last night's blowout victory over the Washington Wizards.

After being the seventh seed in the Western Conference since Nov. 29, the Suns, who have a 24-15 record, jumped ahead of the Houston Rockets, who fell to 22-14 on the year with a loss to the Sacramento Kings yesterday, to the sixth seed in the West.

This is obviously notable approaching the halfway point of the season given the difference in expectations for the teams after the trade this summer that sent Kevin Durant to Houston and Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming, Koby Brea and a 2026 second-round pick to Phoenix, but again there is a lot of season left to be played.

Suns on Hot Streak As They Gear Up for Road Trip

The Suns have gone 9-2 in their last 11 games after last night's victory and are showing no signs of slowing down.

Teams are only averaging 100.8 points per game against Phoenix since the start of the new year (six games), and the Suns now have the fifth-best defensive rating (points allowed per 100 possessions) across the NBA on the season at 111.9 after allowing a season-low 93 points against Washington.

Phoenix has shown consistent effort no matter the opponent and never seems to play down to its competition, as it is now 15-4 against teams below .500.

Coach Jordan Ott said this effort stems from the team following Devin Booker's lead, even with Booker not averaging his normal numbers this season.

"It's hard to do it for 82. You can have a million different excuses," Ott said after the Wizards win. "Early game, back-to-back, road trips, but when your best players play hard, it's easier to get the group to fall.

"Book is different ... You talk about the three level scoring, but the effort he puts forth on the defensive end, then again tonight, I thought his ability to share (8 assists against Washington), make the right play again and again and again. When your best player does that, it's easy to fall on."

The Suns have been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season and with Green's imminent return from injury, it's hard to say what exactly their ceiling is if they continue to show this competitiveness and cohesiveness as a group.

Phoenix will now look to carry over this momentum on a six-game road trip against Eastern Conference teams that begins Tuesday night against the Miami Heat.

Latest Phoenix Suns News