Suns' Bradley Beal Buyout Among NBA Offseason's Worst Moves
The Phoenix Suns are living in a world where Bradley Beal is no longer on the roster.
After two seasons with the team, Beal's fit with the Suns just never materialized, leading to his buyout earlier in the offseason.
CBS Sports writer Brad Botkin listed Beal's buyout as the second-worst move in the league this offseason behind the Milwaukee Bucks cutting Damian Lillard.
"If the Bucks paying Lillard $113 million to go play for someone else (the Blazers, it turns out) was a questionable move, at least you can argue they got Turner out of the deal. The Suns are paying Bradley Beal $100 million over the next five years to go play for the Clippers, and they didn't even get anyone directly back. This is a purely financial move (and the roster agility that comes with lowering the payroll below the second apron)," Botkin wrote.
"Now, the savings the Suns will enjoy as a result of booting Beal are admittedly massive. In taxes alone, they are cutting $175 million off their bill for this season, per ESPN. Throw in Beal's pre-waive salary, and they are saving well north of $200 million. And again, that's just this season."
One could argue the Suns are replacing Beal with Jalen Green, who was acquired in the Kevin Durant trade. However, replacing Durant will also need to be more than a one-person job as well. Dillon Brooks will take Durant's spot in the lineup, but the production has to come from elsewhere.
If the Suns can find out how to replace Beal within the roster, the team will find itself in a better spot in the long run. Otherwise, the Suns could be in NBA purgatory for a very long time.
With Summer League officially over, the Suns will now enjoy the rest of their offseason before training camp starts up in October.