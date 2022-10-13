Suns Are One of Four Teams Interested in Carmelo Anthony, per Report

Perhaps the Phoenix Suns aren't done in the free agent pool.

On Monday afternoon, Bally Sports' Brandon Robinson tweeted free agent forward Carmelo Anthony was, "about to get busier, I'm hearing."

Robinson would follow that up by naming the Suns as one of the teams interested in signing the future Hall of Famer.

"Teams with interest I've been told: Nets, Warriors, Suns, Knicks."

If the Suns were able to sign Anthony, they would pair him with All-Star guard Chris Paul and MVP candidate Devin Booker. Anthony would also have the opportunity to play with rising stars Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges.

Anthony is still held in high regard around the league by his peers and that includes four-time NBA Champion Andre Iguodala.

"Most of the guys that I came in with who are still around. LeBron is one of them. Carmelo Anthony is really good & to see him playing back in the league; you know I felt for him because of the type of person that he is and how the players really respect him," per Robinson.

Recently Chris Brinkley, who is Anthony's trainer, tweeted a video of him working out and said the 10-time All-Star has been ready to return the court.

"Melo is ready, he’s been ready….He could help MANY teams. Also to anyone that says @carmeloanthony isn’t in the league bcuz of defense….well….he had the best defensive rating of his career last season."

Last season for the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 per night in 69 games played.

Phoenix, looking to move Jae Crowder, would have some space on the wing after his departure.

