Suns Legend Inducted into Hall of Fame
PHOENIX -- One of the best players in the history of the Phoenix Suns was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame last night in posthumous fashion.
Walter Davis was ushered into the upper-echelon of basketball history over the weekend following being nominated for the first time in April of this year - this followed Davis being reintroduced into the revamped Suns' Ring of Honor on October 28 of last year.
The Suns legend unfortunately passed away at age 69 just days after the ceremony on November 2.
Davis' career with the Suns from 1977-88 was very fruitful - as he became the franchise leader in points (15,666), 2-point field goals (6,382), and 2nd in games played (766). He also appeared in seven separate playoff runs as a member of the franchise - which was headlined by averaging 24.9 PPG across 17 games in the 1984 postseason.
"A player who is not only skilled, but made other players better," said Hall of Fame player Julius Erving about Davis in a tribute video. "He was poetry in motion."
Davis was largely the symbol of the bridge between the 1976 NBA Finals squad and the era spearheaded by Charles Barkley - which was an up-and-down era. Despite this, he became one of the best and most respected players in the early days of a franchise that was founded in 1968.
Davis is one of several Suns legends - including the late, great Al McCoy that the franchise will be playing for this season in hopes of bringing a first ever title to the franchise in 2025.
He is more than deserving of being in the Hall of Fame, the Suns' Ring of Honor - and every other honor that has come his way. May he rest in peace.