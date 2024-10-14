Suns Legend Inducted into Hall of Fame

The Legendary Walter Davis:



☄️ Suns All-Time Leading Scorer

☄️ 6x NBA All-Star

☄️ 2x All-NBA

☄️ 1977-78 NBA Rookie of the Year

☄️ 19,521 points in NBA Career

☄️ 15 Seasons in the NBA

☄️ 1976 Olympic Gold Medalist with USA

☄️ 2004 Inductee to Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor



And now a… pic.twitter.com/qGFXbcOm96