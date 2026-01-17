Jalen Brunson Receives Final Injury Designation for Suns vs Knicks

The New York Knicks won't have star guard Jalen Brunson available for tonight's showdown against the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden.

Josh Hart (ankle) is also out alongside the Knicks' star guard.

Brunson was initially listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain. He suffered the injury earlier this week and essentially has missed New York's last two games as a result.

Brunson almost missed about a week due to a sprained ankle earlier this season. Now, he'll again be sidelined.

Opening tip between the Suns and Knicks is set for 5:30 PM MST.

More on Jalen Brunson

Prior to his injury, Brunson was off to a career-best start scoring the ball with 28.9 points per night to pair with 6.3 assists.

He's been a major proponent of New York's 25-16 record, which currently has them as third in the Eastern Conference.

New York dropped their first meeting against Phoenix just over a week ago, as the Suns edged out a close 112-107 win back at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Brunson poured in 27 points but was credited with a turnover with 15 seconds left that ultimately helped to give the Suns the win.

"I think I need to execute and be better toward the end of the night," Brunson said after the loss in Phoenix.

"That's when I'm at my best. That's what I pride myself on. ... I need to be better under stress and find a way to play better."

Brunson is the reigning Clutch Player of the Year winner and is sure to make his third All-Star Game appearance this season.

Knicks coach Mike Brown also discussed the various ways to get Brunson going against a Phoenix team that's been one of the top defensive units in recent weeks.

"We still have a lot of room to grow, hopefully we can. Playing with pace, not only helps Jalen, but everybody else, because if you cut hard, you're going to draw a reaction by the defense," Brown said of Brunson ahead of their matchup in Phoenix.

"If you kind of walk from point A to point B, the defense is going to be able to sit there and load up. So just trying to emphasize pace in the front court as well as in the full court, like everybody else, is huge for us to try to gain an advantage because we're a huge paint touch team."

Latest Phoenix Suns News