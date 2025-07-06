Suns Officially Part of NBA Largest Trade Ever
PHOENIX -- It's officially, official.
The Phoenix Suns helped make history on Sunday after the league's first ever seven-team trade was stamped and processed.
The full trade via ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania:
Phoenix Suns get: Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming, Koby Brea, Daeqwon Plowden, future second-round pick
Houston Rockets get: Kevin Durant, Clint Capela
Brooklyn Nets get: two second-round picks
Golden State Warriors get: Alex Toohey, Jahmai Mashack
Atlanta Hawks get: 2nd-round pick swap, David Roddy and cash
Los Angeles Lakers get: Adou Thiero
Minnesota Timberwolves get: Rocco Zikarsky, 2 second-round picks and cash
New Suns general manager offered the following quotes on the trade (via Suns Media Relations):
Kevin Durant
“One of the greatest to ever play the game, we are grateful for the impact Kevin made on our organization and in our community. As a member of the Suns, he climbed the scoring charts to become just the eighth player in NBA history to score 30,000 career points, and we wish him the best as he continues his career in Houston.”
Suns acquisition Dillon Brooks
“Dillon embodies the grit and toughness we value, bringing a fearless mentality to the court. He consistently plays at an NBA All-Defensive Team level while also positively affecting our offense in a multitude of ways. He will make an immediate impact on our organization.”
Suns acquisition Jalen Green
“Jalen is an explosive scorer who has already shown impressive productivity across the board throughout his young career. His athleticism and natural ability are off the charts. Jalen has already proven his commitment to putting in the work that excellence requires, and we believe that his approach to the game will allow him to further unlock his incredible upside here in Phoenix.”
Khaman Maluach, 10th overall pick
“Khaman is a transformational talent – a top-10 lottery pick with elite physical tools, disruptive defense, and limitless upside. His humility, relentless work ethic, and drive to improve will make an immediate impact on our team and in our community. With his mindset and the energy level that he competes with, Khaman has everything you need to secure success on and off the court.”
Rasheer Fleming, 31st overall pick
“Rasheer plays with a high motor and possesses a combination of strength, length and shooting touch. His continual progress and improvement during his college career was impressive. He can defend multiple positions and contribute offensively both on the perimeter and around the basket, which makes him a valuable addition for us.”
Koby Brea, 41st overall pick
“Koby was quite simply the best three-point shooter in college basketball over the past couple of seasons. In addition to his outstanding shooting ability, he plays with a high basketball IQ and brings solid size at the guard position. We have been greatly impressed with his work ethic and desire to expand his game.”