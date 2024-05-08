Suns 'Patiently' Approaching Frank Vogel Decision
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have a massive decision on their hands when it comes to Frank Vogel's status for the 2024-25 season.
Vogel, who arrived last offseason following the Suns' dismissal of Monty Williams, failed to produce to expectations during his first year in the Valley. Phoenix struggled with injuries and inconsistency through a 49-win regular season before being swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the Western Conference postseason.
Vogel was considered to be on the hot seat before the postseason began. After not winning a single game, numerous reports suggested the Suns were at least going to explore other opportunities.
We've yet to hear anything on the status of Vogel's job despite a few "insiders" suggesting a decision would come by Tuesday.
When responding to a tweet suggesting the Suns' situation with Vogel was "changing by the hour", Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro offered this:
"It’s not changing by the hour. That is ridiculous - they have been patiently taking their time to make sure they make the right decision."
It's a massive decision, of course, that has serious consequences on both sides.
"I thought Frank did a great job given the circumstances," Suns general manager James Jones told reporters last week. "I thought the staff did a great job. I thought the players did a really good job, just not good enough to reach our goals."
Jones and owner Mat Ishbia weren't willing to commit to Vogel during their near-40 minutes speaking at their respective press conferences, though they were adamant all options were on the table.
"We're going to evaluate everything," Ishbia said last week. "Everything is on the table to evaluate. We have just not started it."
It appears they haven't quite finished it, either.