Mat Ishbia's Latest Move Another Positive Sign for Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are committed to building both a sustained winner and a nationally-relevant brand in the Valley - Mat Ishbia continues to be at the forefront of backing it up.
The steward of the Suns' franchise brokered a deal for his United Wholesale Mortgage to become the official mortgage partner of both the NBA and WNBA - a first for both leagues.
What does this have to do with the Phoenix Suns?
Everything, actually.
Ishbia once again backed up his talk, which has frequently been based around wanting to excel in everything he does - the acquisition of partner rights with both leagues when fellow Cleveland Cavaliers governor Dan Gilbert is a direct competitor in the mortgage field is a major statement in nearly every way imaginable.
Ishbia has not only doubled down on building a consistent winner - as evidenced by dolling out over $70 million dollars in coaching salary over the next five seasons and taking on one of the most strenuous luxury tax bills in NBA history - he has also doubled down as the steward of the duo of franchises under his control by making this move.
For all the critiques Suns fans are sending Ishbia's way - one certainly has the ability question his strategy, but no one can knock his commitment to trying to bring a title to Phoenix while also being a positive force for change philanthropy-wise and building one of the most recognizable brands in professional basketball in the process.
Ishbia is a winner and has proven it on numerous occasions over the last year-plus.
Suns fans should take this news as an ultimate positive sign - and reflect on how much better of a place this franchise is in compared to when it was controlled by the predecessor.