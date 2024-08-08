Preview: Booker, Team USA Look to Play for Gold
PHOENIX -- Team USA is set to play the Nikola Jokic-led Serbia national team this afternoon for a spot in the gold medal game - which would be momentous for a pair of Phoenix Suns stars - the fourth gold for Kevin Durant and second for Devin Booker could be in store.
Serbia stands in the way though. While the U.S. handled Serbia by 26 points in both meetings the national teams have had over the last three weeks, the third game is almost always the most difficult to secure.
Serbia is sure to run through the multi-time MVP and Denver Nuggets star Jokic plus Bogdan Bogdanovic of the Atlanta Hawks early in the game, while also sprinkling in the Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic.
If Serbia can get hot quickly, it could end up feeling like a game that Jokic could impose his will on, but that is really only if the U.S. doesn't come to play.
A potential matchup tweak U.S. head coach Steve Kerr could go for to quell any early game doubt is rolling with a two-big lineup of Bam Adebeyo and Anthony Davis - two switchable, athletic players that could wreak havoc on Jokic from the opening tip.
The other key? Consistently feeding Stephen Curry and Booker on the perimeter.
Booker has truly found his groove in Paris, having shot a blistering 10-for-16 from three-point range in four contests so far - and he has been a catalyst behind three of the four explosive offensive showings.
Curry has yet to find his comfort zone in his first Olympic games, but even a pair of early three-point hits from him could prove to be demoralizing for a Serbia squad that has to rely on a handful of players.
This game ultimately should play out how the previous ones have for the most part - the opposing team looms for a few minutes in the first half before Team USA takes over and imposes their will over the final 25 minutes.
The game is set to tip off at noon MST - the game will be broadcast on NBC and the U.S. will know the potential gold medal matchup ahead of time.