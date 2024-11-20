Preview: Suns Welcome Bridges, Knicks to Phoenix
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (9-6) are officially set to welcome the New York Knicks (8-6) tonight at
Footprint Center in a duel of two perceived title contenders coming into the season.
The two squadshave taken different paths thus far - with the Suns cooling off as of late and the Knicks beginning to come into their own.
The Suns will be without Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, while Jusuf Nurkic is questionable. New York will be without sixth man G Deuce McBride.
A brief preview about the incoming matchup:
Familiar Faces Return to Phoenix
Former Suns Mikal Bridges and Cam Payne will be making returns to the Valley tonight - with the former being particularly special, as it is the second time that he has made a return.
The 2018 lottery pick was moved to New York over the offseason, and has experienced mixed results to this point - as he has shot 29.2% from three-point range in November,
He has played quality POA defense, been a great threat off-ball, and most of all, has brought infectious energy to the locker room.
Bridges will always be a Suns legend, and it will be a bittersweet night to see him return as a likely long-term member of the Knicks.
Player to Watch: Karl-Anthony Towns
Towns is in his first season as a Knick after a trade that was completed right at the dawn of preseason play - and it has largely worked out to this point.
Towns has lead the Knicks in PPG (26.2), RPG (12.4), and 3-point percentage (51.5) in 13 games in New York - the 10-year vet is obviously in a very comfortable position offensively.
Conversely, he has typically been the "pigeon" of the Knicks' defense and unfortunately a major reason behind the unit taking a step back. That isn't to say Towns is incapable of having moments of brilliance on defense - he just has run into some unfavorable matchups early on.
Nonetheless, this will be a stout challenge for Nurkic, Mason Plumlee, and possibly Oso Ighodaro - this could be the matchup that decides the end result - as will be touched upon below.
Key to Game: Attack Towns
The Knicks' perimeter duo of O.G. Anunoby and Bridges is one that poses significant challenge, but the Suns could find creative ways behind the mind of Mike Budenholzer to pressure the rim at an acceptable rate.
Between off-ball actions, set plays, and high-IQ play - the Suns can create unique opportunities to both challenge and force the Knicks' center into either committing fouls or letting the attacking player go without much resistance.
This potential plan of attack could force the Knicks to operate even more aggressively on defense - particularly in transition and from behind the three-point line - which could ultimately benefit the Suns in the scope of the game as well.
The Suns and Knicks are set to tip off shortly after 8 P.M. Arizona time tonight. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and locally on AZ Family.