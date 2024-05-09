Suns Closing in on New Head Coach
PHOENIX -- After the firing of Frank Vogel, the Phoenix Suns already have one top option in mind.
From ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter/X:
"Mike Budenholzer is emerging as the frontrunner to become the Phoenix Suns’ next coach, sources tell ESPN," said Woj.
"Budenholzer is the Suns’ target and talks are expected to move quickly, sources tell ESPN. He’s been working to assemble a coaching staff for a return to a head coaching job and that process is also gathering momentum, sources said."
The Suns are now on their third head coach in as many seasons after firing Monty Williams and now Vogel after one year of service.
Budenholzer previous coached the Milwaukee Bucks to a championship (over the Suns) in the 2021 NBA Finals. He's a two-time NBA Coach of the Year and was also a four-time champion as an assistant coach during his tenure with the San Antonio Spurs.
The Suns were fairly patient in their decision to fire Vogel after Phoenix was swept in the first round of NBA postseason action. With not many options available on the market, the Suns seemingly had their top target circled in Budenholzer with Ty Lue reportedly remaining with the Los Angeles Clippers and J.J. Redick not being considered for the Phoenix job, according to 98.7's John Gambadoro.
With the big three of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker on payroll, the Suns have massive expectations moving forward.
Phoenix hasn't made the hire official, though it appears they've found a new leader for the franchise.