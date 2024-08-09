Team USA Will Start Suns Star Kevin Durant vs France
PHOENIX -- After being a crucial piece to Team USA's success off the bench, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant looks to start the gold medal game against France on Saturday.
Per NBA insider Shams Charania:
"Team USA is planning to start all-time leading scorer Kevin Durant vs. France in Saturday's Gold Medal game at the Paris Olympics, per sources. Jrue Holiday is expected to come off the USA bench."
Durant initially missed all of the USA's exhibition matches in the build up to Paris with a calf strain, which prompted head coach Steve Kerr to bring the forward off the bench when group play officially began.
"When we brought him back, he was only going to play a certain amount of minutes against Serbia. And he played so well and he fit so well with that group, and it was devastating to see that group together," said Kerr previously on non starting Durant.
Now, with a gold medal on the line, one of Team USA's biggest pieces will be inserted to the starting lineup.
Durant previously said he had no issue coming off the bench.
"It's basketball," Durant said on not starting. "It really doesn't matter who starts. It's about really who finished the game, who put their impact on the game while they're in the game."
Durant has broken two American Olympic records during their run through Paris, becoming the men's all-time leading rebounder while also surpassing Lisa Leslie for most points scored.
Durant and the Americans will battle France at 12:30 PM on Saturday (Arizona time) to again capture gold.