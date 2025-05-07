Suns Address Futures of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal
PHOENIX -- Perhaps the biggest moves on new Phoenix Suns general manager Brian Gregory's agenda this summer is the uncertain futures of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
The 36-year-old Durant was reportedly not happy after the Suns shopped him at the trade deadline, and after Phoenix finished 36-46 and missed the playoffs, it seems like a trade is almost inevitable this summer, especially with Durant only having one year left on his contract and being due for an extension.
Beal had a very disappointing first two years with the Suns, and Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported there is a 0% chance he will be back with Phoenix next season. Beal's situation will be tricky to navigate, as he is owed over $110 million the next two seasons and has a no-trade clause, so a buyout or waive-and-stretch is also on the table along with a potential trade.
Gregory was asked about Durant's and Beal's futures in his introductory press conference Tuesday.
"I never talk regarding players, contracts, movement, anything like that. I will tell you this, I have a very, very good relationship with both those guys," Gregory said.
"Kevin gave me a nice hug in the weight room the other night when when the thing came across Twitter. Had a great dinner with Brad Beal last Thursday I think it was, and we talked a little bit about summer plans and different things like that.
"My main focus right now, to be honest with you, is finding the right head coach for those guys and getting prepared for the for the draft. That's where my mind is at 20 hours of the 24 hours a day right now."
As Gregory alluded to, the Suns are now working on finding a new coach following the firing Mike Budenholzer after just one season. This is just one of several tasks Gregory will now be in charge of this summer.
Almost anything is on the table this offseason for the Suns, and the one thing now set in stone is Gregory's promotion to GM. What he does this offseason, especially regarding Durant and Beal, will be really telling of how fit he is for his new role.