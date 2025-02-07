Timberwolves Attempted to Swing Last-Minute Trade for Kevin Durant at Deadline
Following the shocking Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap over the weekend, Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant was biggest name involved in rumors ahead of the trade deadline on Thursday.
Reports of a potential reunion with the Golden State Warriors fell apart Wednesday, and the 3 p.m. ET deadline passed with Durant remaining in Phoenix.
But according to TNT’s Chris Haynes, there was one more team to reach out to the Suns in an attempt to acquire Durant—the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Timberwolves didn't make any moves before the trade deadline, but they were poking around at the very least on a potential blockbuster deal. Minnesota, which made a Western Conference finals appearance last season for the first time in 20 years, has sputtered a bit this year after trading cornerstone center Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in October.
Heading into Thursday night's matchup against the Houston Rockets, the Timberwolves are 28–23—good for seventh in the West—but a far cry from their 56-win campaign last year. It has taken months for the team to develop chemistry between the newly acquired Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo alongside the Wolves' remaining core of Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels.
Pairing the 23-year-old Edwards with Durant would've been special on and off the court. Edwards has called Durant his ”favorite player of all time” in the past, and the two stars had high praise for each other during the Timberwolves' playoff series win over Phoenix last year.
However, the deal did not go through. The Timberwolves clearly didn't offer enough to acquire Durant, who cost the Suns a package of Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four unprotected first-round picks, two second-round picks and a 2028 pick swap back when they acquired him from the Brooklyn Nets at the 2023 trade deadline.
Durant remains in Phoenix, where he will have the chance to score his 30,000th career point Friday night when the Suns host the Utah Jazz at Footprint Center.