Suns Hope to Make History vs Timberwolves
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns had hoped to make history by bringing a franchise-first NBA Finals title back to the Valley.
Now, they'll have to accomplish another historical effort before that happens.
151 NBA postseason series' have seen a team take a crucial 3-0 lead, with not a single team ever crawling out of their hole to win the series. Just four of those teams managed to push for a Game 7.
Out of the three major sports leagues that utilize a seven-game series, only five teams (four NHL and one MLB) have completed the "reverse sweep" to move on.
Down 3-0 to the Minnesota Timberwolves with Game 4 approaching shortly, the Suns hope to re-write some record books.
“I’m the type that just focuses on the next game,” Devin Booker said. “So, play by play, possession by possession. They say no one has ever done it before. That’s exciting.”
Suns coach Frank Vogel added, “We don’t like where we’re at, but we do have an opportunity to do something that’s never been done."
After telling reporters he'll be "damned" if he's swept for the first time in his career, Bradley Beal outlined what Phoenix has to do:
“Just one game at a time. Obviously, it is tough to beat a team that many times. Hell, they just did it and we did it in the regular season. You just take it a game at a time; obviously, it is the first to four. Hell, our backs are against the wall, can’t give in and can’t give up, got to continue to compete. We got a good one on Sunday.," he said.
"All you got to do is just give yourself a chance, give yourself a chance to go back to Minnesota. Just compete man, just compete your ass off, that is all we can ask for.”
Game 4 begins tonight at 6:30 PM Arizona time.