Mailbag: Long Offseason Awaits Phoenix Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns face a long offseason ahead of them following a first-round sweep in the NBA playoffs.
Suns governor Mat Ishbia all but confirmed that changes are coming in the roughly five months between now and the opening of training camp in late September - what exactly will change remains unclear.
We still feel as if now is as good of a time as ever to address some elephants in the room while the NBA playoffs - in turn featuring teams the Suns will be competing with next season - rage on.
Q: What was the most disappointing aspect of this season? (X account: @DonnieDruin)
A: The offense. Without a doubt.
This was supposed to be a unit that would be in contention to be one of the best offenses in NBA HISTORY - with respected media members such as ESPN's Brian Windhorst being subscribers of the expectation before the season.
The Suns' offense finished 10th in the NBA in offensive rating, which is fine and all without the context of roster build, expectations, and everything in between - but there were very few instances in which we saw the full scope of what the offense could truly be.
Whether it was lazy turnovers, settling for difficult jumpers off the dribble, or the hinted disconnect between players and coaches - this team just couldn't get over the roadblocks that were in the way... especially against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Q: Who’s the realistic guys that can sign with the Suns next year? Your picks for who fills out the center rotation and wing depth? (@Omar_del602)
A: The Suns are out of the running for the "big name" free agents such as Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, but this shouldn't stop them from attempting to make a splash in July.
Nic Claxton would be the dream, but Phoenix would have to build a sign-and-trade package presumably around the 22nd pick in this year's draft/Jusuf Nurkic.
The first-round pick could be intriguing to the Nets, but ultimately teams which could become involved such as the Memphis Grizzlies could end up having more to put on the table.
Reasonable upgrades on the wing spot could include Robert Covington, Jeff Green, perhaps even a reunion with Jae Crowder.
Q: What are some ways the Suns can address the point guard situation this offseason? (@Saintsgalaxy)
A: There are three straightforward ways the Suns can address thie perceived need:
1. Draft
2. Free-Agency (minimum contracts)
3. Trade
As for the draft, the Suns own the 22nd pick and could use the selection on an intriguing ball-handler that they could feel comfortable in a plug-and-play scenario.
Those players could include Marquette's Tyler Kolek, UC Santa Barbara's Ajay Mitchell, and Houston's Jamal Shead could fit the billing in this draft.
Free agency would be tricky, as Phoenix doesn't have anything other than minimum contracts - but they could look to reunite with potential free agent PG Chris Paul or perhaps even current Milwaukee Bucks G Patrick Beverley.
A trade would be the trickiest venture, but the Suns could look to dangle Nurkic/Nassir Little/picks in trade talks for a player such as Tyus Jones as well.
Q: What do you think is the main need that should be attacked this offseason? (Ex. PG, wing depth, rim protection, etc)? (@Buddy_Matlock)
A: The needs are three-fold.
The Suns probably should take a flier at a point guard that can stabilize the team in key points during games. They also likely need a lob threat/rim running big man to set the tone during the grind of a season.
Lastly, it wouldn't hurt for the Suns to introduce another wing that has a longer wingspan/is more athletic to complement Royce O'Neale and company.