Which Suns Will Hit Free Agency?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have a handful of names set to potentially depart the organization over the summer.
Change is already brewing in the Valley, beginning with the head coach position after Frank Vogel was fired and quickly replaced with Mike Budenholzer.
The roster will soon follow, and though Phoenix's starting five is already signed through the next few years, the Suns could see numerous figures depart when free agency begins shortly in a few months.
Per Spotrac, Phoenix has ten players who are question marks to return for 2024-25 when the madness begins:
Unrestricted Free Agents
Udoka Azubuike
Center
Age: 24
Previous AAV: $2.53 million
FA Type: Two-Way
Azubuike didn't play much and was mostly a big man used when heavy rotations were called for.
Thaddeus Young
PF
Age: 35
Previous AAV: $1.01 million
FA Type: Non-Bird
Young wasn't give much of a chance in Phoenix after arriving as a buy-out candidate past the trade deadline, though some believe he was a useful small-ball center.
Isaiah Thomas
PG
Age: 35
Previous AAV: $18,370
FA Type: Non-Bird
Thomas was brought on a pair of ten-day deals towards the end of the season and didn't see much action.
Royce O'Neale
SF
Age: 30
Previous AAV: $9 million
FA Type: Bird
O'Neale - acquired at the trade deadline - can be brought back on a higher salary thanks to the Suns having his Bird rights. We'll see if Phoenix wants to become the highest-bidder on the open market.
Restricted Free Agents
Saben Lee
PG
Age: 24
FA Type: Two-Way
Lee was a spark-plug when inserted into the lineup during the regular season, though he wasn't quite good enough to crack the smaller postseason rotation.
Ish Wainright
SF
Age: 29
FA Type: Two-Way
The Suns brought Wainright back to the bench towards the end of the season. Vibes commander might be the best way to describe his impact.
Player Options
Eric Gordon
SG
Age: 35
Previous AAV: $3.2 million
FA Type: Player option for $3.3 million
Gordon signed to be a pivotal sixth-man off the bench for Phoenix and struggled with consistency through the season.
Josh Okogie
SG/SF
Age: 25
Previous AAV: $2.8 million
FA Type: Player option for $2.9 million
Okogie again proved his worth on defense and looks to find any sort of shooting form to help balance his overall game.
Damion Lee
SG
Age: 25
Previous AAV: $2.6 million
FA Type: Player option for $2.7 million
Lee missed the entire season due to a meniscus tear in training camp.
Drew Eubanks
Center
Age: 27
Previous AAV: $2.5 million
FA Type: Player option for $2.5 million
Eubanks was the concrete No. 2 option behind Nurkic and finished the postseason with some solid play.