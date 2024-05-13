Inside The Suns

Which Suns Will Hit Free Agency?

The Phoenix Suns will have a wild plethora of players to account for over the summer.

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have a handful of names set to potentially depart the organization over the summer.

Change is already brewing in the Valley, beginning with the head coach position after Frank Vogel was fired and quickly replaced with Mike Budenholzer.

The roster will soon follow, and though Phoenix's starting five is already signed through the next few years, the Suns could see numerous figures depart when free agency begins shortly in a few months.

Per Spotrac, Phoenix has ten players who are question marks to return for 2024-25 when the madness begins:

Unrestricted Free Agents

Udoka Azubuike
Center
Age: 24
Previous AAV: $2.53 million
FA Type: Two-Way

Azubuike didn't play much and was mostly a big man used when heavy rotations were called for.

Thaddeus Young
PF
Age: 35
Previous AAV: $1.01 million
FA Type: Non-Bird

Young wasn't give much of a chance in Phoenix after arriving as a buy-out candidate past the trade deadline, though some believe he was a useful small-ball center.

Isaiah Thomas
PG
Age: 35
Previous AAV: $18,370
FA Type: Non-Bird

Thomas was brought on a pair of ten-day deals towards the end of the season and didn't see much action.

Royce O'Neale
SF
Age: 30
Previous AAV: $9 million
FA Type: Bird

O'Neale - acquired at the trade deadline - can be brought back on a higher salary thanks to the Suns having his Bird rights. We'll see if Phoenix wants to become the highest-bidder on the open market.

Restricted Free Agents

Saben Lee
PG
Age: 24
FA Type: Two-Way

Lee was a spark-plug when inserted into the lineup during the regular season, though he wasn't quite good enough to crack the smaller postseason rotation.

Ish Wainright
SF
Age: 29
FA Type: Two-Way

The Suns brought Wainright back to the bench towards the end of the season. Vibes commander might be the best way to describe his impact.

Player Options

Eric Gordon
SG
Age: 35
Previous AAV: $3.2 million
FA Type: Player option for $3.3 million

Gordon signed to be a pivotal sixth-man off the bench for Phoenix and struggled with consistency through the season.

Josh Okogie
SG/SF
Age: 25
Previous AAV: $2.8 million
FA Type: Player option for $2.9 million

Okogie again proved his worth on defense and looks to find any sort of shooting form to help balance his overall game.

Damion Lee
SG
Age: 25
Previous AAV: $2.6 million
FA Type: Player option for $2.7 million

Lee missed the entire season due to a meniscus tear in training camp.

Drew Eubanks
Center
Age: 27
Previous AAV: $2.5 million
FA Type: Player option for $2.5 million

Eubanks was the concrete No. 2 option behind Nurkic and finished the postseason with some solid play.

