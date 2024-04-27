Inside The Suns

Suns Rule Starter Questionable for Game 4

The Phoenix Suns again are unsure of Grayson Allen's status against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Donnie Druin

Apr 12, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) drives past
Apr 12, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) drives past / Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are on the verge of being swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves, and they may be without a key starter tomorrow.

The Suns are ruling G/F Grayson Allen as questionable moving into Game 4 with his ankle sprain - action is set for Sunday with a 6:30 PM local time tip at Footprint Center.

Suns coach Frank Vogel said Allen wasn't able to do anything other than work with training staff in practice leading up to today. The official injury reports are set to be released later tonight from both teams.

Allen was questionable for Friday's Game 3 but ultimately didn't play. Suns insider John Gambadoro reported Sunday was a more realistic timeline for return.

Allen sprained his ankle during Game 1 and was questionable ahead of Game 2 before being ruled active.

After being given the green light, the Suns saw Allen exit with the same injury in Game 2 before missing Friday's action.

Phoenix is currently down 3-0 to Minnesota and are looking to avoid being swept out of the first round after going 3-0 against the Timberwolves during the regular season.

Royce O'Neale would start in his place if Allen can't go - though with elimination staring Phoenix right in the face - the Suns may need Allen to suit up even if he's not fully prepared to go.

Published
Donnie Druin

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!