Suns Rule Starter Questionable for Game 4
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are on the verge of being swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves, and they may be without a key starter tomorrow.
The Suns are ruling G/F Grayson Allen as questionable moving into Game 4 with his ankle sprain - action is set for Sunday with a 6:30 PM local time tip at Footprint Center.
Suns coach Frank Vogel said Allen wasn't able to do anything other than work with training staff in practice leading up to today. The official injury reports are set to be released later tonight from both teams.
Allen was questionable for Friday's Game 3 but ultimately didn't play. Suns insider John Gambadoro reported Sunday was a more realistic timeline for return.
Allen sprained his ankle during Game 1 and was questionable ahead of Game 2 before being ruled active.
After being given the green light, the Suns saw Allen exit with the same injury in Game 2 before missing Friday's action.
Phoenix is currently down 3-0 to Minnesota and are looking to avoid being swept out of the first round after going 3-0 against the Timberwolves during the regular season.
Royce O'Neale would start in his place if Allen can't go - though with elimination staring Phoenix right in the face - the Suns may need Allen to suit up even if he's not fully prepared to go.