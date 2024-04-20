Suns Update Grayson Allen Injury After Game 1
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns say Grayson Allen - who exited due to an ankle injury in the Game 1 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves - had x-rays come back negative and is day-to-day with an ankle sprain, according to coach Frank Vogel.
Allen will have an extra day of rest, as the Suns don't play Game 2 until Tuesday. That could prove to be crucial in Phoenix's pursuit to even the series as the two sides head back to Phoenix for Games 3 and 4 next week.
Allen exited after just 25 minutes of play in the Suns' eventual 120-95 loss against the Timberwolves, who established themselves physically from the gate, took the lead in the second quarter and never looked back after losing all three regular season contests against Phoenix.
Allen finished with four points (all from free throws), going 0-3 from downtown after finishing the regular season as the NBA's best three-point shooter. He also poured in five rebounds and two assists in the loss.
The Suns turned to Eric Gordon after Allen departed, though Gordon also struggled from beyond the arc with 0-4 shooting from deep and an overall -18 in the plus-minus category, second-worst behind Kevin Durant's -20.
If Allen isn't able to go on Tuesday, the Suns may look to Royce O'Neale to start in his place. O'Neale scored 14 of Phoenix's 18 bench points in the loss today.
Allen recently inked a four-year, $70 million contract extension to remain with the Suns after initially being scheduled to be a free agent this summer.
“We want him here. It’s a perfect match. What we’re about, what he’s about, we want to win at everything. And Grayson said that not only do I want to win, I want to win here in Phoenix and I’ll show you: I’ll take less to come here and be a part of something special and to compete for a championship," general manager James Jones told reporters earlier this week.
Both teams will submit their official injury reports for Game 2 on Monday night.