Suns Reveal Game 2 Status of Grayson Allen vs Timberwolves
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel says Grayson Allen will be questionable for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Suns saw Allen roll his ankle after 25 minutes of action in their Game 1 loss. He didn't return after what was later revealed to be a sprain. He left after going 0-3 shooting with all four of his points coming at the free throw line.
If Allen can't go, Royce O'Neale is a candidate to take his place in the starting lineup.
O'Neale scored 14 points off the bench for Phoenix while connecting on 50% of shots from the field (5-10) and three-point land (4-8) to pair with four rebounds. Nobody made more three's than O'Neale between the two teams.
Allen was a large staple in Phoenix's lineup throughout the 2023-24 regular season, starting 74 games for the Suns. Only Jusuf Nurkic (76) and Kevin Durant (75) appeared in more games.
Allen's 46% shooting from downtown this season saw him secure the title of "best three-point shooter in the league" from a statistical perspective. It also netted him a four-year, $70 million extension with Phoenix that was inked late in the regular season.
Damion Lee (meniscus surgery) is also likely to be out for Tuesday's Game 2. He hasn't appeared in any action for the Suns through the season but a deep postseason push could see him return according to Vogel.
Both teams will officially submit preliminary injury reports later tonight. Suns-Wolves will tip at 4:30 PM Arizona time on Tuesday.