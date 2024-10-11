Preview: Phoenix Suns Debut at Home vs Pistons
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 rendition of the Phoenix Suns are officially set to open up play at home in game 3 of the 5-game preseason slate tonight against the Detroit Pistons.
Phoenix goes into this game boasting a 2-0 record behind impressive showings by the bench and a complete overhaul of the offense that has been overseen by first-year head coach Mike Budenholzer.
Tonight, they will be tested once again by a Detroit team that is coming into the new season as a much improved squad - Phoenix will also once again go into this game in the absence of sharpshooting G Grayson Allen and C Jusuf Nurkic.
Three things that will be of interest tonight below:
Expect Heavy Dosage of Rookies
If the first stretch of preseason play is any indication - it's that both of the 2024 draft picks by the Suns will be featured heavily in the ramp up into the regular season.
Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro have both been even better than advertised thus far. Dunn has brought his expected intense on-ball defense and IQ/athletic prowess to the table - while also shooting over 40% from behind the arc on over 5 attempts per game. Ighodaro has brought a unique blend of advanced IQ, precise screening, game-breaking athleticism/play finishing - and most importantly - a consistent presence at the rim on defense.
The two are playing so well currently that it'll be exceptionally difficult to keep them off the court come the regular season opener on October 23.
Dunn has averaged 20.5 and Oso Ighodaro has averaged 24 MPG during the course of the two-game sample thus far - so expect that to continue tonight, especially with the current absences in play.
How Much Will Starters Play?
It feels like an inevitability that the starting five will get run in this game for two reasons - continuity and to please fans.
This is the first opportunity for the returning core to play in front of a rowdy Footprint Center crowd since April - and it's very clear that the fanbase is a huge driving force for the team. Budenholzer simply won't deny the fans the experience.
From a more practical perspective, continuity is of paramount importance. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal already look much more comfortable together in year two of this experiment - but the new additions of Miles Plumlee, Tyus Jones, and others make it very important to continue building what has already translated to the court thus far.
While the starting core might not get as much game action as the previous two games, they should at least play for a majority of the first quarter. Don't be shocked if Ighodaro got the starting nod at the 5 tonight either in place of Plumlee.
Player to Watch: Collin Gillespie
Gillespie was something of an afterthought by the majority of the Suns' fanbase after he was signed to a two-way deal this summer.
He has proven that the signing could have been very consequential to the future of the franchise - at least so far.
With the future status of Jones and Monte Morris in question beyond this season, Gillespie could become a rotational PG for the franchise if he continues to grow at this rate - the G-League fixture has been a standout in both games this preseason and has flashed maturity/command of the offense that has clearly become a focal point under Budenholzer.
Watch out for the Villanova product tonight - this could eventually age into an incredible signing by James Jones and company.
Suns-Pistons is set to tip of at 7 P.M. local time tonight and will be broadcast on linear T.V. by AZ Family. It will also be available to be streamed out of market via Suns Live.