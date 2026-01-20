Insider Makes Suns' Trade Deadline Plans Crystal Clear

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns move into the next few weeks with great intrigue surrounding what they could do ahead of the NBA's Feb. 5 trade deadline.

The Suns, off to a 26-17 start to the season, have shocked nearly all preseason expectations and could realistically make a move to improve their team ahead of the postseason.

The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin offered the following update on Phoenix's trade deadline plans:

What Will Suns Do at NBA Trade Deadline?

"The Phoenix Suns have been active around this time of year since Mat Ishbia became team owner in February 2023, but sources inform The Arizona Republic that team officials 'love' the current chemistry and aren’t looking to make a move unless it’s an 'amazing' deal," wrote Rankin.

"... The Suns have played above expectations with an aggressive, physical nature on defense geared to force turnovers and an offense predicated on ball movement and generating 3s.

"Sources informed The Republic that Phoenix is open to conversations with teams and will keep a pulse on what’s out there, but as of right now, the Suns are happy with what they have, how the team competes and what the franchise is building."

READ: 9 Trade Targets That Make Perfect Sense for Suns

Recent reports have suggested those around the league believe Phoenix can be a sneaky trade deadline threat.

Phoenix may be enticed to keep their roster intact with the pending return of Jalen Green, who has missed all but five quarters of the year with a hamstring injury.

Green's addition to the lineup could turn the Suns from a good squad to potentially great with his scoring ability.

READ: Jalen Green Gets Exciting Update

As a result, Phoenix could move into the next few weeks perfectly content with their squad. Barring a great offer coming their way, it does make sense for the Suns to stay put.

As far as potential names, Jonathan Kuminga has been heavily rumored to Phoenix through the early portions of the season before those talks recently cooled.

Bobby Portis has been a recent topic of discussion in Phoenix, though that move might not be feasible.

As far as candidates within the Suns' squad, center Nick Richards seems to be the hot rumored name to depart Phoenix within the next few weeks. Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale were previously thought to be candidates, though their play and overall three-point shooting has been pivotal for Ott.

Latest Phoenix Suns News