Suns Get Devin Booker Boost to Starting Lineup vs Nets

The Phoenix Suns move into their Monday night contest against the Brooklyn Nets hoping to stack wins after Jordan Ott's squad pulled out an impressive victory over the New York Knicks this past weekend.

The Suns seem to like their chances with Devin Booker officially healthy tonight against Brooklyn after he was questionable with left ankle soreness.

Phoenix hopes to get their 26th win of the year with the following starting lineup:

Suns Reveal Starters vs Nets

Jan 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) sets the play while defended by New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Devin Booker

Collin Gillespie

Royce O'Neale

Dillon Brooks

Mark Williams

Opening tip is slated for 5:30 PM MST.

This has been the Suns' typical starting lineup with Jalen Green sidelined with a hamstring strain all season. They are 7-3 together this season

There was some optimism Green would be plugged back into the starting lineup for just the third time after he was ruled questionable, though the Suns opted to play it safe with the star guard.

"Just giving him the extra day. Played (5-on-5) Saturday. Because we do have a back-to-back, we knew he probably wouldn't be playing in the back-to-back. Just seeing how he woke up this morning. Do we give him the extra day or not? That was the decision we made," Ott said ahead of game time.

Green will play in the second part of Phoenix's back to back as the Philadelphia 76ers play host tomorrow.

He scored 29 points in his only full game of action next to Booker.

"We miss Jalen," Booker said after the win vs. New York.

"He's been licking his chops getting ready for this moment. I think we've overdone it with keeping him out. He's going to be healthy and strong and ready to go."

The Suns certainly hope so, as their already solid team can be elevated to even greater heights with Green's presence on the floor.

Green is expected to become a starter when fully healthy, according to Ott. There's been some outside conversations on Collin Gillespie's level of play and potentially keeping Phoenix's starting five together for the sake of cohesion.

"We're so far away from that. He's been out for multiple months. There's obviously going to be some type of target range or number that we try to get him to. He'll definitely be in the starting lineup as soon as he gets back and ready to go," Ott said previously.

"We got to see exactly what that target number is. We want him healthy. This is a young guy coming to a new situation full of talent, full of youthful energy. We need his speed, his ability to attack off the dribble. We need him, but we need him healthy."

