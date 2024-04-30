Should Suns Fire GM James Jones?
PHOENIX -- One of the most unfortunate symptoms of a disappointing season coming to an end is the fallout associated surrounding key personnel and decision-makers of the franchise.
The Phoenix Suns very much fall under that umbrella.
While head coach Frank Vogel's job status has been on tenuous grounds for seemingly months, general manager James Jones has also been discussed as a figure who could see an untimely exit in the coming weeks.
The Athletic's Shams Charania seemingly refuted the belief that Jones would be out this offseason, but it hasn't stopped Suns fans from questioning the job he's done over the last 24 months.
Many will go back as far as the 2021 trade deadline to critique the GM, pointing out that his failure to properly address the backup center spot at that moment directly lead to the 2021 NBA Finals loss at the hands of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
What many don't understand is a two-part equation:
1. Jones was the key architect behind the Suns coming out of a long-term rebuild that saw four consecutive sub-30 win seasons.
2. Jones hasn't had much of a say at all in personnel decisions since the former team owner was suspended in September 2022 and especially since owner Mat Ishbia's official acquisition in February 2023.
Here's a comprehensive list of moves that Jones made that lifted the Suns out of bottom-feeder status for clarity:
1. Traded for Kelly Oubre Dec. 2018
2. Hired Monty Williams May 2019
3. Traded for Cameron Johnson, Dario Saric, and Aron Baynes draft night 2019
4. Signed Ricky Rubio July 2019
5. Signed Cameron Payne July 2020
6. Traded for Chris Paul, signed Jae Crowder November 2020
7. Traded for Torrey Craig March 2021
These are just a handful of the moves that Jones has made that see the Suns sitting in the title contention position they are today.
While many can also point to moves such as trading for and extending Landry Shamet, Jones has done much more positive than negative and should be lauded for his acumen as an executive.
Frankly, firing him shouldn't even be an option. Ishbia should actually involve him more in the decision making process moving forward.
The NBA draft is about 2 months away - it will mark the next opportunity for the Suns to make tangible efforts to improve the roster ahead of the 2024-25 season.