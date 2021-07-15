NBA Draft Board: Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs

Ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft, we’re breaking down 20 of the best prospects in the class.

In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder own one lottery pick at No. 6 overall. One of the prospects who could fall in that range is Jalen Suggs who most recently played for Gonzaga.

Profile:

Suggs is a proven winner that gets things done on both ends of the floor. Making big plays in the spotlight his entire life, the 20-year-old projects to be a do-it-all combo guard in the NBA that truly makes a positive impact at 6-foot-4.

Strengths:

Suggs led Gonzaga to the championship game last season as a freshman, showing the ability to dominate on both sides of the ball. In this class, he might be the most well-rounded prospect.

While he doesn’t stick out as elite at any one thing, there’s very few weaknesses in Suggs’ game. That’s not to say that his ceiling is low, but he does seem to be a safe pick to become a solid NBA player.

Weaknesses:

Again, Suggs doesn’t have any major weaknesses, but could certainly improve a bit from the 3-point line. He wasn’t a poor shooter, but will need to get more consistent from deep if he’s going to become a superstar in the NBA.

While he can play either guard position, Suggs will need to continue to improve upon taking care of the ball, as he did have a few high turnover games in college. It’s not a weakness, but Suggs will see a huge jump in competition at the next level after playing in a fairly weak conference at Gonzaga.